Sacha Baron Cohen Infiltrates Far-Right Rally Pretending to Be Racist Country Singer

Sacha Baron Cohen trolls far-right rally

Sacha Baron Cohen is up to his old tricks. On Saturday, the Borat and Bruno actor crashed a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, pretending to be a racist country singer who led a sing-along about injecting former president Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci with the “Wuhan Flu”.

The event was organized by a far-right militia group called the Washington Three Percenters. It seems Cohen had reached out to event organizers about serving as the musical entertainment, going as far to offer to cover the costs of the stage and sound system. The Three Percenters took him up on his offer, setting the stage for one truly epic prank.



Disguising himself in overalls and a fake beard, Cohen proceeded to sing a twangy country number about injecting liberals and scientists with the coronavirus. At various points throughout the song, Cohen encouraged the audience to sing along with him, and several individuals happily obliged.

Event organizers eventually realized that Cohen was trolling the rally and attempted to pull the plug on his equipment. Cohen’s security prevented them from doing so, however, allowing the comedian to continue unabashed for over eight minutes. After the audience was clued in on the prank, Cohen and his band exited the stage and escaped the grounds via a private ambulance positioned nearby.

But wait… apparently Cohen later returned, in a different disguise, to interview the event’s organizers about what went wrong.

It’s unclear whether Cohen’s prank was for an upcoming project, though it definitely falls in line with the material featured in his most recent project, Showtime’s Who Is America.

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia. I look forward to the video… pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020