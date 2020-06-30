Sadie Dupuis’ Sad13 Announces New Album Haunted Painting, Shares “Ghost (of a Good Time)”: Stream

Sad13's Sadie Dupuis, photo by Natalie Piserchio

Sad13, the indie project led by Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, has announced a new album. Haunted Painting is officially due for release on September 25th through Wax Nine, a Carpark Records imprint overseen by Dupuis.

The long-awaited Slugger follow-up is comprised of 11 songs and boasts guest contributions from Roberto Lange of Helado Negro, Deerhoof member Satomi Matsuzaki, tUnE-yArDs mastermind Merrill Garbus, and Rick Maguire of Pile. It was written at different studios all over the US, including the Elliott Smith-built New Monkey Studio in Van Nuys, California, and was purposefully recorded with only women engineers.



“I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019, writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy’s fly-in dates,” Dupuis noted in a statement. “It’s maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I’ve done.

Already fans have heard the early single “WTD”, courtesy of Adult Swim; now, a second offering in “Ghost (of a Good Time” has been unboxed. As the title indicates, the track revisits the past — specifically all the times Dupuis would stay home instead of having a night on the town. Described by Dupuis as her “party song about not going out,” it was inspired by a recent basement show in Brooklyn that began well past midnight — a start-time only a younger version of Dupuis would approve of.

Check out the Elle Schneider-directed video for “Ghost (of a Good Time)” below. Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing.

Haunted Painting Artwork:

Haunted Painting Tracklist:

01. Into the Catacombs

02. WTD?

03. Hysterical

04. Ghost (of a Good Time)

05. Oops…!

06. Good Grief

07. Ruby Wand

08. With Baby

09. The Crow

10. Take Care

11. Market Hotel