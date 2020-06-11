San Diego Comic-Con at Home Convention to Stream for Free

Comic-Con@Home

The annual San Diego Comic-Con was called off back in April due to the worldwide pandemic shutdowns. In May, Comic-Con International announced a virtual iteration dubbed Comic-Con@Home. Now, details of the online event have been revealed — and it will be completely free.

Taking place July 22nd through 26th, Comic-Con@Home will allow an unlimited number of online guests attend the virtual panels on movies, TV series, comic books, video games, and more, without paying a fee. That’s huge news for fans of geek culture; SDCC’s ticketing process is notoriously stressful, involving pre-sign up, waiting periods, and limited accessibility. Then once you’re actually onsite, getting into the major panels could require waiting in line for hours.



With no need to camp out to secure a spot, fans will have more time to explore the online exhibit hall, where they can purchase the sort of exclusive and limited-edition merchandise you’d expect at the convention. There will also be a cosplay masquerade, online gaming events, and more activities that will be allow participants to join in remotely.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement (via Collider). “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

Details on panels and other events will be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on Comic-Con’s official blog, Toucan; the SDCC website; and social channels for more info.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound just launched its own capsule of custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.