Cast of Schitt’s Creek Reunite Alongside Mariah Carey: Watch

The cast of Schitt's Creek with Mariah Carey

The cast of Schitt’s Creek reunited alongside an unexpected surprise guests during the Obamas’ “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, and several other Schitt’s Creek cast members reprised their characters for a virtual salute to teachers. “We gave been given the essential task of sending our preceptors… some panegyrical words,” said O’Hara’s Moria Rose. Following some more humorous banter between the Rose family, the rest of Schitt’s Creek joined the Zoom to sing Mariah Carey’s “Hero”.



*Spoiler* Near the end of the performance, Carey herself crashed the Zoom to join the sing-along. After offering her own words of gratitude to teachers, Carey then ended her appearance by singing a bit of “Always Be My Baby” for David.

Replay the reunion below. Schitt’s Creek wrapped up its sixth and final season back in April.