Scott Pilgrim Cast Reunites for 10th Anniversary Script Read-Through

Scott Pilgrim (Universal Pictures)

For the 10th anniversary of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the film’s cast recently filmed a dramatic read-through of the original script. The benefit event was remotely recorded in May, and will premiere on EW.com “later this summer,” at a time to be determined.

Based on graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs the World was seen as a box office letdown upon its 2010 release, but has since achieved a devoted cult following. It stars Michael Cera as 22 year-old bassist Scott Pilgrim, as he battles the “evil exes” of his would-be girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Both actors participated in the reunion, as did Jason Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Ellen Wong, Mark Webber, Alison Pill, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, and Brandon Routh. The cast were joined by O’Malley, as well as director/screenwriter Edgar Wright and co-writer Michael Bacall.



The read-through is raising money for Water for People, a non-profit that brings clean drinking water and better sanitation to rural people in developing countries. While no official date has been set for the reunion’s release, the actual 10th anniversary is either July 27th or August 13th, depending on whether you count from festival premiere or wide release. We’ll have more details in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Dolby Cinema is giving Scott Pilgrim vs. the World a 10th anniversary theatrical re-release in the near future. With no new titles in theaters — and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet delayed yet again — last week’s box office was dominated by old Steven Speilberg flicks. This might be Scott Pilgrim‘s time to shine. As with the reunion special, the exact dates of the theatrical run will be announced later.

As for the possibility of the cast reconvening for a future project, Wright says there has been discussion of an animated project “There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way,” Wright told EW.com. We’ve been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

Throughout quarantine, many other movie casts have reunited for charity, including The Goonies, Back to the Future, and Lord of the Rings.