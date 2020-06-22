Sigur Rós, photo by Philip Cosores

Sigúr Ros have announced their very own line of CBD tinctures in partnership with VONA.

The Icelandic art rockers’ CBD extracts come in two strains called SLEEP and WAKE. The names are pretty self-explanatory: SLEEP is meant to help you “drift off into the ethereal,” while WAKE will “help you start your day feeling alive.” Each bottle contains 1000mg of the full-spectrum 100% organic, gluten- and vegan-friendly CBD derived from hemp. SLEEP apparently tastes like “spiced rose and lemon”, while WAKE is “fresh citrus pine” flavored.



Bottles of the first batch of Sigúr Ros’ CBD tinctures are retailing at $58 each, and you can get them via VONA. They’re currently only shipping to addresses in the US.

This actually isn’t the first time Sigúr Ros have entered the CBD market. In 2017, they teamed with Lord Jones for a line of Sigurberry Gumdrops edibles.

Taking its name from the Icelandic word for “to hope,” VONA describes itself as “a new collective of artists, researchers, farmers, formulators and experts in the field of CBD.” Though conceived before the current pandemic and other cultural shifts, the company hopes to help folks lead “healthier, less stressful, more benevolent and inspiring” lives. “We are at a moment in history right now where we all need hope,” reads a statement on their website.