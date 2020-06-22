Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Honors Dad Max with Bruce Springsteen Cover: Watch

Jay Weinberg and more cover Bruce Springsteen

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg offered up a Father’s Day gift to his dad Max by joining members of Royal Thunder, High on Fire, and more on a quarantine cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Candy’s Room”.

Max Weinberg, of course, is a longtime member of Springsteen’s E Street Band, playing drums with The Boss since 1974. “Candy’s Room” originally appeared on Springsteen’s 1978 album Darkness on the Edge of Town.



Jay, meanwhile, has been a member of Slipknot since 2014, after worshiping the metal band as a young boy. In fact, there are photos of Max bringing a pre-teen Jay backstage to meet Slipknot at a concert in New Jersey.

The quarantine rendition of “Candy’s Room” is the latest installment of the “Bedroom Covers” series hosted by the Two Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel. In addition to Jay Weinberg, the lineup features Royal Thunder singer Mlny Parsons (dressed in her best Springsteen outfit); High on Fire bassist Jeff Matz; Mutoid Man / Cave In guitarist Stephen Brodsky; Shearwater / Lorna keyboardist Emily Lee; and Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds).

The cover brings a metal element to the original, with Jay adding more intensity to his dad’s driving beat, and Parsons delivering an impressive vocal performance throughout.

In a tweet, Jay wrote, “I’m stoked to participate in the latest @2M2LN cover! Joining a whole crew of shredders for a take on @springsteen’s “Candy’s Room.” A #HappyFathersDay tip of the cap to my all-time favorite drummer,

@EStreetMax.”

If not for the concert industry shutting down due to the pandemic, Jay would have been out on the road with Slipknot headlining the Knotfest Roadshow tour. The canceled North American outing would have run from May 30th through June 25th. Slipknot had been touring in support of their latest album, 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Watch Jay Weinberg, Mlny Parsons, and more cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Candy’s Room” below.