Snoop Dogg Says He’d Been “Brainwashed” into Thinking He Couldn’t Vote

Snoop Dogg, photo by Philip Cosores

Snoop Dogg has never cast a vote for political office even once in his life. That’s not because he didn’t care about who represented him as elected officials, though. It’s just that he thought he couldn’t legally vote because of his criminal record.

Speaking with 92.3’s Big Boy on Thursday, the veteran rapper was asked about people who say, “Voting doesn’t work for me.” Snoop readily admitted, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”



Big Boy noted that “if you don’t cast your vote, somebody’s gonna cast a vote for you,” adding that Snoop has a large platform to encourage others to head to the ballot box. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” Snoop replied. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

In 2020, however, he’s committed to “definitely” voting. “‘Cause we gotta make a difference,” Snoop Dogg said. “I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it and then don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a frontliner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

The rest of the interview focused heavily on the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing protests. At one point, he described a video Warren G had posted on his Instagram:

“It was some Crips in Long Beach. It was a white boy that was infiltrating, coming trying to create some sort of… violent situation, but we had a peaceful march going on in the hood. So the homies were like, ‘You know what? First of all, you’re not black. You don’t live in Long Beach, and you really not about the cause. You’re really one of those [AntiFa] guys…’ And the homies recognized that and they did the police work. So in so many words, we know how to police our neighborhoods better than the police.”

Watch the whole interview below (via COMPLEX)