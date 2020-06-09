St. Vincent Was a Question on Jeopardy! Last Night

St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye

For a show that’s nearly 36 years old, Jeopardy! keeps pretty good tabs on the modern-day music scene. They’ve dropped clues about Obituary and Morbid Angel, referenced Radiohead’s album Kid A, and even had an entire category about famous rap lyrics. And on last night’s episode, there was a question about Annie Clark of St. Vincent.

In the category “Island People”, contestants were given the clue “Annie Clark is the original name of this Grammy-winning singer” by longtime host and soon-to-be author Alex Trebek. Technically, the answer underhands Clark, as she was the sole songwriter, musician, and producer behind the moniker for years. Nevertheless, a contestant still guessed the correct question — “Who is St. Vincent?” — without wasting a single second. Talk about an indicator of ubiquitous fame!



Getting referenced at all on Jeopardy!, nevertheless being the subject of a question on the gameshow, is considered a pop culture rite of passage. Naturally, Clark was equally shocked and enthused to see her name (and even a photo of herself!) on the TV show. “Brief pause in MFBL posts for this — ?!!?!!!???!!!?!!!??!” she said on Instagram, sharing a clip of the moment. Watch it below.

Clark has spent her quarantine staying creative at home. Last month, she performed the MASSEDUCTION single “New York” acoustic for BAM’s first-ever Virtual Gala. She also dropped a new track called “The Eddy” and rolled out a surprising podcast series where she interviews musicians in a shower — and no, we’re not kidding about the latter.