Star Wars Celebration Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

This year’s edition of Star Wars Celebration has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This marks the first time in Celebration history that the event won’t be held as planned, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Understandably, organizers fear COVID-19 would spread rapidly amongst attendees if it were held indoor as planned. “At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority,” organizers said in a statement. “Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars celebration for 2020.”



Star Wars Celebration was originally scheduled to run the weekend of August 27th at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Fans who purchased tickets to the event have two options: receive a refund or have their tickets transferred to the next edition of the event, which is currently booked for the weekend of August 18th, 2020 at the same location. However, fans who want their money back must file to do so soon — the refund application period will only be open from June 22nd on through August 26th.

It’s upsetting to know one of the best Star Wars events in the world won’t dazzle fans this year, but at least it’s in good company with productions like San Diego Comic-Con and E3 having been similarly canceled. Besides, anyone still trying to get their galaxy fix can stop by Disney World when it officially reopens next month, socially distanced stormtroopers and all.

