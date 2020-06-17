Menu
Arca Reveals Club-Ready Single “Mequetrefe”: Stream

Another preview of forthcoming album KiCk i

by
on June 17, 2020, 11:30am
Arca, photo by Hart Lëshkina

Later this month marks the arrival of KiCk i, the new album from Arca. Following early looks in “Nonbinary” and “Time”, the experimental producer is sharing a single called “Mequetrefe”.

In Spanish, the word “mequetrefe” is often derogatorily used to describe “good-for-nothing” males. Arca is hoping to revise that meaning here, “flipping the script” to offer “a new archetype of masculinity.”

Per a statement from the Latinx trans artist, the new single “invokes the tenderness behind expressing who you are without shame, and the confidence and bravery it requires, because expression of gender-nonconforming self-states in a public space can often result in static within your environment.”

Although Arca has been performing the club-ready track for the last year, today is the first time it’s been properly released. Below, hear “Mequetrefe”, which certainly carries an air of self-assuredness.

KiCk i is officially out June 26th via XL Recordings and features contributions from Rosalía, SOPHIE, and frequent collaborator Björk. It follows Arca’s self-titled record, voted one of our favorite albums of 2017.

