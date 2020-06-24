Beyoncé Shares New A Cappella Version of “Black Parade”: Stream

Beyoncé, photo via Instagram/@beyonce

In honor of Juneteenth last Friday, Beyoncé released a new solo song called “Black Parade”. Now, just some days later, Queen Bey is back with a special a cappella version of the track.

Per Consequence of Sound writer Nina Corcoran, the original iteration of “Black Parade” was a “celebratory blend of pop, trap, hip-hop, and electronica-verging on Detroit techno” and featured horn and flute arrangements. Although most of the flashiness and extra adornments have been stripped, the global R&B star’s message of Black pride and Black beauty still rings true here — and perhaps even truer when delivered through Bey’s singular, captivating voice.



“I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” she wrote in the initial Instagram announcement for “Black Parade”.

Stream the new, a cappella rendition exclusively over on TIDAL, and then revisit the original release below. Those new to TIDAL can get an exclusive 60-day free trial through Consequence of Sound

To coincide with the single, Beyoncé also launched “Black Parade Route”, an initiative that supports Black-owned small businesses. It’s just one of the many projects the Lemonade singer has launched since Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the US. Shortly after the murder of George Floyd, Beyoncé issued a statement calling for action. She’s also written a moving open letter to Kentucky’s Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Outside of her social justice work, Bey joined Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, a track CoS considers one of the best of 2020 so far.