Big Boi and Sleepy Brown in "Can't Sleep" video

Last September, Dungeon Family members Big Boi and Sleepy Brown teased that a new collaborative album called The Big Sleepover would arrive sometime in 2020. That release date looks to be fast approaching, as the two Atlanta hip-hop stars have returned with a fresh single in “Can’t Sleep”.

Insomnia doesn’t play a part in Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s lack of slumber here; instead, it’s all their lady friends that won’t let them rest — day or night. “Last night, can’t sleep/ Girls keep calling me/ This girl keep calling me/ She keep on partying, yeah,” goes the funky, smooth chorus. Life sure is hard for a famous rapper, huh?



Below, check out the single’s official video, which sees them both rapping in front of a massive mural of Big Boi’s other group, Outkast, presumably in ATL.

A promotional tweet from Big Boi on Thursday promised that their Big Sleepover album is indeed coming soon. For more of what to expect, revisit the pair’s joint track from 2019, “Intentions”, which was released a few months after the full Dungeon Family collective reconvened for a 10-date tour. Last year also saw Outkast briefly reunite to celebrate Big Boi’s son’s high school graduation.