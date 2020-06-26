Menu
BLACKPINK Return with New Single “How You Like That”: Stream

Our first taste of the K-pop group's debut album, due out September

by
on June 26, 2020, 8:52am
BLACKPINK, photo via Twitter/@ygent_official

BLACKPINK are officially back. The K-pop group has shared a new single, “How You Like That”, and its fiery corresponding music video. Stream the release below.

For the quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, “How You Like That” is the first new material since their Kill This Love EP, which featured one of our favorite songs of 2019. Today’s offering is also our very first preview of BLACKPINK’s full-length debut album, reportedly due out in September.

Later this evening, BLACKPINK will perform the song for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While fans have gone a full year without solo BLACKPINK tunes, the South Korean outfit did just collaborate with Lady Gaga on her Chromatica single “Sour Candy”. As we await more from the four-piece, purchase the very solid Kill This Love here.

