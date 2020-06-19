BTS Serenade with Sweet “Stay Gold” Single: Stream

BTS

BTS are releasing a new Japanese-language album next month titled Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~. The 13-track effort expands on the excellent Map of the Soul : 7 from earlier this year, boasting two new original songs. One of those, “Stay Gold”, has been released today and it features the K-pop boyband in full serenade mode.

“Stay gold, even in a dream/ Stay gold/ I’ll find you,” BTS sing during the swooning chorus. “Stay gold, gold/ I want to see you/ Stay gold/ You are everything/ Stay gold/ For everyone.” It’s the perfect sweet morsel of love and warmth the world needs right about now. Hear it for yourself below.



This new offering comes just as BTS made chart history in Japan. According to Forbes, newly released mid-year reports show that BTS topped the country’s 2020 album sales rankings on the strength of Map of the Soul: 7. Purchase that record here.

The Journey, which also includes new song ““Rasen no Meikyuu -DNA Kagaku Sousa-” as well as many past favorites re-recorded in Japanese, is due out digitally on July 14th with a physical release to follow in the US on August 7th. The beloved K-pop outfit recently gave a commencement speech during the Obamas’ “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation event, as well as headlined the afterparty.