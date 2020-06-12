Menu
Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, Amy Farina) Unveil Debut Album: Stream

Fugazi members team up for a new 11-song collection

by
on June 12, 2020, 12:00am
coriky stream debut album
Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Amy Farina, and Joe Lally

In 2018, Fugazi members Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally debuted their new band Coriky during a concert in Washington, DC. Rounded out by Amy Farina, MacKaye’s spouse and co-founder of The Evens, the group is now sharing their first album. Stream the self-titled release below via Bandcamp.

The album features MacKaye on guitar, Lally on bass, and Farina on drums, with all three contributing vocals. The trio plays a tight-knit variety of punk-ish alt-rock throughout the LP, a fitting fusion of the members’ previous outfits.

The 11-song effort is highlighted by lead single “Clean Kill”, which features harmonized vocals. There’s also “Too Many Husbands”, a track that showcases Farina’s expressive yet catchy sneer.

The new album was originally due out earlier this year via Dischord, but was pushed back because of the pandemic, as MacKaye detailed in a recent interview with the legendary Narduawar. In accordance with MacKaye’s old-school punk ethos, Coriky won’t appear on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Coriky Artwork:

Ian MacKaye Joe Lally Amy Farina new band Coriky album artwork

Coriky Tracklist:
01. Clean Kill
02. Hard to Explain
03. Say Yes
04. Have a Cup of Tea
05. Too Many Husbands
06. BQM
07. Last Thing
08. Jack Says
09. Shedileebop
10. Inauguration Day
11. Woulda Coulda

