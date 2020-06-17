DMA’S Share New Heartfelt Ballad “Learning Alive”: Stream

DMA's, photo by McLean Stephenson

DMA’S have revealed another new song from their upcoming third album, The Glow. It’s a heartfelt ballad called “Learning Alive” and comes paired with a video of behind-the-scenes footage from a recent UK tour.

The track is the fourth single DMA’S have shared, following “Silver”, “Life Is a Game of Changing”, and the record’s title track. Unlike those preceding tracks, which showcased the band’s upbeat take on ’90s Britpop, “Learning Alive” is a much more soft and somber tune. Here, the pulsating keys and peppy drums are swapped for mournful acoustic guitar strums and poignant synth swells.



On the song’s hook, vocalist Tommy O’Dell sings, “And I just want to hold it together / How can I tell you we’re getting better with time/ And I’m on your side,” which resonates particularly well during this fraught and uncertain timeline.

The track’s melancholy tone also pairs nicely with the music video of tour footage, as it looks like ancient recordings from the before-times in a world without concerts. Listen while you watch along below.

When DMA’S first announced the album back in January, they were planning for an April 24th release. However, like many other artists, the Australian outfit decided to push the record back to the summer due to the pandemic. The Glow is still slated to arrive on July 10th, and pre-order bundles are still available.