Harlem Rapper Emma Lee Sparks a Revolution on New Song “Hugo Pinell (MOSH)”: Stream

Emma Lee

As protests against racism, police brutality, and white supremacy continue to sweep the nation, Emma Lee’s rallying new single “Hugo Pinell (MOSH)” could not have come at a better time.

On the track, the Uganda-born, New York-raised rapper sparks a revolution, inviting others to join her in overthrowing oppressors of all kinds. “No matter what they did/ I wouldn’t quit/ Now we got a like-minded mosh pit/ We got an army full of tactics/ And the strike is all ready like a matchstick,” says Lee with conviction.



“It’s on you to decide, but choosing nothing is the same thing as choosing sides,” adds Lee, echoing current sentiments that silence can be equated to violence and complicity. The entire boils over during the chorus, where Lee powerfully declares, “We alive, organize, let’s MOSH when you can’t take no more!”

According to a statement, the new song was partially named for Hugo Pinell, the last jailed member of the “San Quentin Six”. Proceeds from the track will go to “the grassroots and 501(c)3 nonprofit community work of Hugo Pinell’s daughter in youth & family services, community advocacy, homelessness, economic empowerment & anti-racism efforts.”