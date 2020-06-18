Fiery Furnaces

Indie rockers Fiery Furnaces have reunited for their first single in 11 years. Titled “Down at the So and So on Somewhere”, it’s out now via Jack White’s Third Man Records and streaming below.

This new track and its corresponding B-side, “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge”, were recorded in New York this past February. In a statement, siblings Matthew and Eleanor Friedberger detailed those studio sessions,



“‘Down at the So and So on Somewhere’ is a regretful song about having regrets. Now it seems even more sad than we thought it was back then: ‘Will you meet me,’ etc. Matthew was happy to use a Soviet drum machine. Eleanor was happy to play real drums. ‘The Fortune Teller’s Revenge’ is another sad song. We cut out the lines from the first and third verse: ‘with me; just kidding’ and ‘leave everything to me.’ Matthew likes hearing Eleanor sing, ‘I’m sorry to say I’ve never made a mistake.’ Eleanor likes that you can’t quite tell who’s singing what, when.”

Both songs are available on a 7-inch over on Third Man. They’ve also been bundled up in a package that also features a tote bag and t-shirt; proceeds from this offering will be donated to Black Lives Matter and AACM Chicago.

Fiery Furnaces’ last proper album, I’m Going Away, came out in 2009, just two years before the Friedbergers decided to go on a hiatus in order to explore their own separate solo careers. Eleanor has since put out four solo records, including New View from 2016 and Rebound from 2018. Matthew, too, has dropped his fair share of solo music, such as 2012’s Matricidal Sons of Bitches.

Below, revisit Eleanor’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig in 2018.

