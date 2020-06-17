Grimes (photo by Eli Russell Linnetz) and Ashnikko

Proud mother Grimes has lent her talents to “Cry”, the latest single from pop-rapper and TikTok star Ashnikko. It represents Grimes’ first new music since dropping the impressive Miss_Anthrop0cene earlier this year.

This new offering finds the two tearing up over a pop palette made for the future. Ashnikko may be fairly new to the music game — though her “Stupid” track went viral, she only has just one EP under her belt — but she is in very good company considering Grimes has been experimenting with the definition of the genre for a decade now.



“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! a song about crying because I love to cry!!! crying feels like cumming to me!!” Ashnikko wrote on Twitter last month. The single was originally due out the first week of June, but was momentarily shelved in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests. “Now is NOT the time to be promoting music. it’s not important,” the Danny Brown and Miley Cyrus-approved artist later said of the schedule change.

Stream “Cry” via its official music video below.

Ashnikko put out her Hi, It’s Me EP in 2019. Grimes’ Miss_Anthrop0cene album is available for purchase here. When she isn’t busy tending to baby boy X Æ A-12, Grimes has been selling off her soul as part of an art project (of course).