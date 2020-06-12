Lil Baby Looks at “The Bigger Picture” on New Protest Song: Stream

Lil Baby, photo by Matthew Geovany

Lil Baby has released a new protest song called “The Bigger Picture”. The powerful offering is in response to the senseless murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

Today’s track begins with a news voiceover referencing Floyd and police brutality. The Atlanta rapper, who has been participating in local protests, then captures the spotlight with lines recounting the Black experience in America. “They killing us for no reason/ Been going on for too long to get even,” raps Lil Baby, later adding, “Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas… That shit be crazy, they supposed to protect us.”



Despite the bleak plight of race relations in this country, the MC implores his listeners to stay strong and demand drastic change — even if it has to happen incrementally. “It’s bigger than Black and White/ It’s a problem with the whole way of life,” Lil Baby raps on the chorus. “It can’t change overnight/ But we gotta start some where/ Might as well go ‘head, start here.”

Stream “The Bigger Picture” in full below. According to a statement, all proceeds from the track will “support the movement.”

Lil Baby recently dropped a deluxe edition of My Turn, featuring six new songs. He’s also spent the last few months collaborating with Future, Polo G, and Lil Durk.

In related news, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, and Denzel Curry just put out their own protest song titled “PIG FEET”.