Rico Nasty Shares “Dirty” New Song from HBO’s Insecure: Stream

Rico Nasty, photo via @riconasty

Last month saw Rico Nasty contribute a song called “My Little Alien” to the new Scooby-Doo movie, and join IDK on “495” for the Showtime doc Basketball County. The rapper is back today with more soundtrack work, this time for the latest season of HBO’s Insecure.

On new cut “Dirty”, Rico dismisses her haters, while also talking about her raunchy bedroom activity. “You was hating back then/ Well, look at me now,” she says early on, continuing, “Imagine if I gave a fuck about how these bitches felt.”



Regarding her and her partner’s between-the-sheets playtime, Rico raps on the chorus, “He like his bitches dirty, dirty, dirty… He like the sex dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty.” Sounds like one heck of a romp.

Listen for yourself below. Issa Rae’s Insecure has in the past featured music from SZA, Kelela, Thundercat, The Internet, and our own former Artist of the Month Anna Wise. The TV show’s season 4 finale airs this Sunday, June 14th.