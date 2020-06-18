Soccer Mommy and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden Team Up for Collaborative Single: Stream

Soccer Mommy (photo by Brian Ziff) and Gentle Dom, aka Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT)

Last month, Soccer Mommy launched a new collaborative single series featuring her friends and colleagues. The first installment saw the indie rocker, aka Sophie Allison, and Jay Som cover one another. Now, for the latest entry, Soccer Mommy and Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT are taking turns reworking each other’s songs.

Specifically, Soccer Mommy puts her own spin on “Indie Rokkers”, a track off MGMT’s Time to Pretend EP from 2005. Operating under the alter ego Gentle Dom, VanWyngarden returns the favor by remixing Soccer Mommy’s color theory standout “circle the drain”.



“I love MGMT so it was hard to pick a song to cover,” Allison notes in a statement. “They have so many great ones. I ended up choosing ‘Indie Rokkers’ because I thought it would fit my voice and my style the best. I also just thought it’d be cool to do a deep cut since a lot of people have already covered some of the bigger MGMT songs.”

For his part, VanWyngarden says he was “V psyched to try out adding some additional seasoning to the already tasteful sounds of Soccer Mommy.”

Stream/purchase both tunes below via Bandcamp. Net profits will benefit Oxfam’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and National Bail Out.

The bi-weekly Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series also boasts team-ups with beabadoobee, Beach Bunny, and SASAMI. Purchase color theory here, and find Time to Pretend here.

Soccer Mommy and Gentle Dom Single Series Artwork: