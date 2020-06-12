Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Collaborate on New Single “Trollz”: Stream

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have unveiled a new collaborative single called “Trollz”. Stream the new release below.

A portion of the proceeds from the song, as well as its corresponding merchandise, will benefit The Bail Project. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial,” Minaj explained on social media. “We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.”



For Tekashi, today’s offering marks his second comeback single since being released early from prison due to the coronavirus; revisit last month’s “GOOBA” here. The rapper had originally been sentenced to 24 months behind bars after pleading guilty to racketeering, firearm possession, and drug trafficking charges. That lenient plea deal came as a result of his cooperation — or snitching, as others have called it — with the prosecution.

As for Minaj, she previously featured on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix from May. That release helped Minaj land her first-ever No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tekashi and Minaj linked up once before, on 2018’s “Fefe”. For the pair, “Trollz” makes for an interesting choice in song title, as they’ve each been accused of online trolling. Most recently, Tekashi trolled Snoop Dogg and attempted to start a social media feud with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.