Teyana Taylor's The Album artwork

In honor of Juneteenth, R&B star Teyana Taylor has released her third studio effort, simply entitled The Album, on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Stream the star-studded project below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The follow-up to 2018’s K.T.S.E. is broken up into five distinct parts that spell out the world “album”: “Studio A”, “Studio L”, “Studio B”, “Studio U”, and of course “Studio M”. Each boasts its own selection of special guests, such as Ms. Lauryn Hill on the Kanye West-produced “We Got Love” (an ode to husband and NBA star Iman Shumpert); Erykah Badu on “Lowkey”; and Missy Elliott and Future, who appear together on a track called “Boomin'”.



Other artists to feature on the LP are Kehlani, Big Sean, Rick Ross, and Migos’ Quavo. Additionally, Shumpert, who also moonlights as a rapper, lends a few bars to the married couple’s collaborative track “Wake Up Love”.

The Album Artwork:

The Album Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Come Back to Me (feat. Rick Ross and Junie)

03. Wake Up Love (feat. Iman)

04. Lowkey (feat. Erykah Badu)

05. Let’s Build (feat. Quavo)

06. 1-800-One-Nite

07. Mornin’ (feat. Kehlani)

08. Boomin’ (feat. Missy Elliott and Future)

09. 69

10. Killah (feat. Davido)

11. Bad

13. Wrong Bitch

14. Shoot It Up (feat. Big Sean)

15. Bare Wit Me

16. Lose Each Other

17. Concrete

18. Still

19. Ever Ever

20. Try Again

21. Friends

22. How You Want It (feat. King Combs)

23. Made It

24. We Got Love (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)