In honor of Juneteenth, R&B star Teyana Taylor has released her third studio effort, simply entitled The Album, on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Stream the star-studded project below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The follow-up to 2018’s K.T.S.E. is broken up into five distinct parts that spell out the world “album”: “Studio A”, “Studio L”, “Studio B”, “Studio U”, and of course “Studio M”. Each boasts its own selection of special guests, such as Ms. Lauryn Hill on the Kanye West-produced “We Got Love” (an ode to husband and NBA star Iman Shumpert); Erykah Badu on “Lowkey”; and Missy Elliott and Future, who appear together on a track called “Boomin'”.
Other artists to feature on the LP are Kehlani, Big Sean, Rick Ross, and Migos’ Quavo. Additionally, Shumpert, who also moonlights as a rapper, lends a few bars to the married couple’s collaborative track “Wake Up Love”.
The Album Artwork:
The Album Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Come Back to Me (feat. Rick Ross and Junie)
03. Wake Up Love (feat. Iman)
04. Lowkey (feat. Erykah Badu)
05. Let’s Build (feat. Quavo)
06. 1-800-One-Nite
07. Mornin’ (feat. Kehlani)
08. Boomin’ (feat. Missy Elliott and Future)
09. 69
10. Killah (feat. Davido)
11. Bad
13. Wrong Bitch
14. Shoot It Up (feat. Big Sean)
15. Bare Wit Me
16. Lose Each Other
17. Concrete
18. Still
19. Ever Ever
20. Try Again
21. Friends
22. How You Want It (feat. King Combs)
23. Made It
24. We Got Love (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)