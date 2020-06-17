The Streets Reveals New Single “I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him”: Stream

The Streets, photo by Jenn Five

This summer, The Streets will drop off a new mixtape called None of Us are Getting Out of This Life Alive. The rapper also known as Mike Skinner offered an early preview in the form of “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”, his collaboration with Tame Impala. A second single, “I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him”, has now been unboxed.

Just in time for the warmer months, the track featuring Donae’o and Greentea Peng was meant for groovy dance parties everywhere. “This is a summer club song,” Skinner commented in a statement. “Knowing that Donae’o is the king of UK Funky music — match made in heaven. Greentea Peng was the perfect foil for this, her melodies are unique and she’s wicked.”



The single is accompanied by a video created by Skinner while in quarantine. “This video took me 6 weeks to make! I learned a new skill on this lockdown,” he remarks. Peep that clip below and see if it is as good as Skinner says.

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive is officially out July 10th. In May, Skinner shared a non-mixtape track dubbed “Where the F*ck Did April Go”, which he wrote while in quarantine.