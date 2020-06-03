Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Just two months after testing positive for COVID-19, Sturgill Simpson is returning to the stage. Later this week, the alt-country rocker will livestream a special one-hour concert from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

In a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, Simpson said the virtual event is a thank-you gift to his fans, who recently helped him raise money for various relief efforts. “I would very much like to offer immense thanks to all my fans for contributing to the DDSS quarantine charity drive,” Simpson wrote. “With your unbelievable generosity we raised over $250,000 for Musicares COVID-19 Relief, Equity Alliance Nashville Tornado Relief, and the Special Forces Foundation benefiting severely wounded operators fighting the global war on terrorism and the families of those who did not return.”



Simpson, whose own “A Good Look’n Tour” was canceled due to the coronavirus, is expected to take the stage at the Ryman this Friday, June 5th at 8 p.m. ET. While the Music City venue won’t have its usual crowds due to social distancing regulations, the 41-year-old artist will be backed by musicians like Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Mike Bub (bass), Sierra Hull, (mandolin), and Scott Vestal (banjo).

The Ryman livestream will be broadcast on Nugs.tv, Twitch, and Simpson’s own YouTube channel for free. For more information and Simpson’s full statement, peep the flyer below.

Last September, Simpson released Sound & Fury. The follow-up to his Grammy-winning Sailor’s Guide to Earth was named one of our favorite albums of 2019. Simpson recently appeared on a new live LP from Margo Price, which was recorded at the Ryman.