Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album The Ascension

Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores

Beloved indie songwriter Sufjan Stevens has announced his first solo album in five years. Dubbed The Ascension, it’s due out September 25th through Asthmatic Kitty.

The upcoming effort follows up on 2015’s Carrie & Lowell. In the time since that record, Stevens has scored both the ballet The Decalogue and Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name. Stevens and his stepfather, Lowell Brams, also put out a collaborative project in Aporia this past March.



The Ascension consists of 15 tracks, including titles such as “Make Me an Offer I Cannot Refuse”, “Die Happy”, “Ativan”, “Death Star”, and “Goodbye to All That”. Lead single and closing track “America” will make its premiere this Friday, July 3rd at 9 a.m. ET.

Pre-orders for The Ascension have already begun. The CD and vinyl editions of the album will come with a 16-page booklet of original drawings illustrated by Stevens himself. (He handled the album’s cover art and design.) Beginning July 31st, the “America” single will also be available as a 12-inch; its B-side is a non-album song called “My Rajneesh”.

Peep the artworks and tracklist below.

The Ascension Artwork:

The Ascension Tracklist:

01. Make An Offer I Cannot Refuse

02. Run Away with Me

03. Video Game

04. Lamentations

05. Tell Me You Love Me

06. Die Happy

07. Ativan

08. Ursa Major

09. Landslide

10. Gilgamesh

11. Death Star

12. Goodbye to All That

13. Sugar

14. The Ascension

15. America

“America” Artwork: