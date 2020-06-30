Menu
Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album The Ascension

Lead single "America" arrives this Friday

on June 30, 2020, 10:23am
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores

Beloved indie songwriter Sufjan Stevens has announced his first solo album in five years. Dubbed The Ascension, it’s due out September 25th through Asthmatic Kitty.

The upcoming effort follows up on 2015’s Carrie & LowellIn the time since that record, Stevens has scored both the ballet The Decalogue and Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name. Stevens and his stepfather, Lowell Brams, also put out a collaborative project in Aporia this past March.

The Ascension consists of 15 tracks, including titles such as “Make Me an Offer I Cannot Refuse”, “Die Happy”, “Ativan”, “Death Star”, and “Goodbye to All That”. Lead single and closing track “America” will make its premiere this Friday, July 3rd at 9 a.m. ET.

Editors' Picks

Pre-orders for The Ascension have already begun. The CD and vinyl editions of the album will come with a 16-page booklet of original drawings illustrated by Stevens himself. (He handled the album’s cover art and design.) Beginning July 31st, the “America” single will also be available as a 12-inch; its B-side is a non-album song called “My Rajneesh”.

Peep the artworks and tracklist below.

The Ascension Artwork:

sufjan stevens ascension album artwork cover Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album The Ascension

The Ascension Tracklist:
01. Make An Offer I Cannot Refuse
02. Run Away with Me
03. Video Game
04. Lamentations
05. Tell Me You Love Me
06. Die Happy
07. Ativan
08. Ursa Major
09. Landslide
10. Gilgamesh
11. Death Star
12. Goodbye to All That
13. Sugar
14. The Ascension
15. America

“America” Artwork:

sufjan america single artwork Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album The Ascension

