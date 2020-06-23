Sun Ra Arkestra Announce First New Album in 20 Years

Su Ra Arkestra, photo by Lior Phillips

The pioneering jazz collective Sun Ra Arkestra are set to release their first new studio album in 20 years. The forthcoming LP was recorded at Rittenhouse Soundworks in Philadelphia, and will be released later this year on Strut Records, according to a press release.

To preview the album, Sun Ra Arkestra have unveiled “Seductive Fantasy”, a fresh take on a track that originally appeared on the 1979 album On Jupiter. The new version features an animated video created by Canadian musician Chad Van Gaalen. Watch below.



Since the passing of the group’s leader, Sun Ra, in 1993, Sun Ra Arkestra have been led by Marshall Allen. Though this marks their first new studio album since 1999, the collective has kept a prolific touring schedule, including performances at Big Ears Festival and Pitchfork Festival in recent years.