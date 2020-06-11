Menu
The Flaming Lips Perform in Giant Bubbles on Colbert: Watch

A quarantine performance for the ages

by
on June 11, 2020, 9:14am
The Flaming Lips on Colbert
The Flaming Lips on Colbert

If anyone’s equipped to perform during a pandemic, it’s The Flaming Lips. Even before the pandemic, the band’s frontman, Wayne Coyne, often could be found performing inside a giant bubble. For their appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, the band expanded on that concept. Not only did Coyne’s bandmates each get their own bubble, so too did the audience gathered to watch their performance of “Race For the Prize”. Catch the replay below.

“Race For the Prize” appears on The Flaming Lips’ The Soft Bulletin, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Recently, the band teamed with Kacey Musgraves for a new song called “Flowers of Neptune 6”. They also released Deap Lips, a collaborative album with the garage rock duo Deap Vally.

Last year, Coyne joined Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the band’s latest album, King’s Mouth. Revisit the conversation below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

