The Horror Virgin - Deep Blue Sea

“You ate my bird.”



There’s a storm coming. We’ve got some important Shark Science to do in our underwater lab and it has to go well or Samuel L. Jackson is going to shut this whole thing down. Join the Horror Virgin Crew along with special guest Armando Torres from Cult Podcast as we kick off Aquatic Horror Month with Deep Blue Sea.

We’ll dive into our feelings on the Shark Horror subgenre, swim through LL Cool J’s interpretation of the theory of relativity, and gush over one of the most iconic deaths in horror history. Armando’s also got some tips on how to make the perfect omelette.

Who’re you gonna trust?

— 17 Facts About Deep Blue Sea For Its 20th Anniversary

— Forget Jaws. The Real Shark Movie to Beat Is Deep Blue Sea

— Deep Blue Sea 3 is Swimming Our Way and It’s Been Rated R for “Bloody Images”