The Horror Virgin - Ghost Ship

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Congratulations. You found a boat. In the middle of the ocean, of all places.”

The Horror Virgin Salvage Crew got a tip from a mysterious stranger about a missing ocean liner and we’re on our way to check it out. Meet us on the dance floor as we geek out over tugboats and try to figure out the plot of Ghost Ship.

Together, we tackle important questions like: Does Ghost Ship have one of the best opening scenes in horror history? Is it a stealth Fast and the Furious spin-off? Does it count as cheating if it’s with a ghost? What are all these great actors doing on this boat? And most important, what the hell is going on?

“Sea gives you an opportunity, you take it.”

Jenn’s Links

—The Shining at Sea: The Version of Ghost Ship We Almost Got

— Ships collide off Nantucket

—Abandoned Ship: The Mary Celeste