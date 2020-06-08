Underwater Delivers A Deep Sea Monster Mash

The Horror Virgin - Underwater

“When you’re underwater for months at a time, you lose all sense of day or night. There’s only awake and dreaming.”

The Horror Virgin‘s deep sea podloft has been compromised. We’re six miles beneath the surface of the ocean and we’re starting to feel like something doesn’t want us down here.

Grab your stuffed rabbit, put on your deep sea space suit, and meet us at the Roebuck for Underwater. Together, we’ll discuss sci-fi horror, dissect the movie’s plot, and talk about a certain giant monster. You know the one. We’re sitting on a lot of energy with nowhere to go.

Let’s light this pod up.

