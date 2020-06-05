Kathy Bates Storms Through the Misery of Dolores Claiborne

The Losers' Club - Dolores Claiborne

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



“It’s a depressingly masculine world we live in, Dolores.”

The Losers remain sequestered on Little Tall Island in Maine, only this time they’ve put down their books and headed to the local cinema. Join co-hosts Randall Colburn, Dan Caffrey, Dan Pfleegor, and Jenn Adams as they discuss and review Taylor Hackford’s 1995 adaptation of Stephen King’s Dolores Claiborne. Together, they weigh in on the eclectic cast, allusions to King’s Dominion, and why Kathy Bates is such a dominant force.

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations