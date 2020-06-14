The Matrix 4 Delayed Until 2022

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

Not even Neo can escape this shitty simulation we can Earth in 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic, production on the much-anticipated fourth Matrix film has been put on hold for the foreseeable future. As a result, Warner Bros. has moved the film off its original release date in 2021 and moved it by a full year to April 2022.

The Matrix 4 isn’t the only Warner Bros. production shifting release dates. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was moved back to two weeks to July 31st, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is now due out on October 2nd, 2020, and Godzilla vs. Kong has been bumped to May 21st, 2021.



Now slated to hit theaters on April 1st, 2022, The Matrix 4 reunites director Lana Wachowski with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. New cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), and Neil Patrick Harris. Plus, Jada-Pinket Smith is returning to play Niobe.

In an interview earler this week, Reeves spoke about the film’s script. “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeves told Empire. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.”

“It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from,” Reeves added.

