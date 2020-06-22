Menu
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run to Receive PVOD Release

The CGI-animated film will then be available on CBS All Access

on June 22, 2020, 3:55pm
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run had been set to be one of the first new releases to hit theaters as they re-open following COVID-19 shutdowns. Now, though, Paramount is scrapping those plans and is instead sending Sponge on the Run straight to PVOD. The CGI-animated film will then be available exclusively on CBS All Access beginning in early 2021 alongside all prior TV seasons of the Nickelodeon series.

In Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a rescue mission to save Gary, who has been “snailnapped” by Poseidon. Along the way, they encounter Keanu Reeves (!) playing a Sage named… Sage, who’s also a tumbleweed, and navigate the temptations of Atlantis City. Snoop Dogg, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts also have cameos in the film.

Sponge on the Run is the third SpongeBob movie to date and first since the passing of creator Stephen Hillenburg in November 2018. Recently, Nickelodeon confirmed that SpongeBob is in fact a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

