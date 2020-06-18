Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Whites Stripes’ Early Performance of “Death Letter” Unearthed: Watch

The clip comes from Third Man Record's De Stijl 20th anniversary Vault package

by
on June 18, 2020, 10:50am
0 comments
the white stripes son house death letter jay's upstairs de stijl
The White Stripes

The White Stripes’ sophomore album, De Stijl, turns 20 this Saturday. To celebrate, Third Man Records is releasing a special anniversary edition of the classic LP as part of their Vault subscription service. Included amongst the collection is a DVD containing two full shows from the band’s supporting De Stijl tour. As a preview, TMR has today shared a clip from one of those performances.

The footage comes from The White Stripes’ June 15th, 2000 gig at Jay’s Upstairs in Missoula, Montana. It finds Jack White and Meg White delivering a predictably dirty, stomping rendition of Son House’s “Death Letter”. It’s sort of incredible to think how long ago this performance was, but even doubly so to watch one of the biggest rock bands of the aughts playing on a tiny bar stage for a such a thin crowd. Watch the performance below.

Packaged with an archival booklet featuring photographs, flyers, posters, hand-written lyrics, and other memorabilia from the era, the De Stijl 20th anniversary Vault reissue features 30 never-before-heard tracks. That includes a live album of The White Stripes’ New Year’s Eve 2001 concert at Detroit’s Magic Stick. The recording ends with a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “After Hours” sung by Meg White, the only time she performed the song.

Editors' Picks

Find more info on the De Stijl Vault release here, and purchase the original remastered vinyl here.

Previous Story
Phoebe Bridgers Unveils New Album Punisher: Stream
Next Story
Fiery Furnaces Return with “Down at the So and So on Somewhere”, First New Song in 11 Years: Stream
No comments