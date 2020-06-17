Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls on Opening for Motörhead and Embracing Sobriety

This Must Be the Gig - Goo Goo Dolls

This Must Be the Gig is joined by Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls. Since emerging as one of the most exciting voices of the ’90s with hits like “Slide” and “Iris”, the alternative rockers have continued to incessantly tour the world, contribute to massive soundtracks, and release new albums that slot in perfectly with fan favorites.

Johnny and bassist Robby Takac have now released 12 LPs, including last year’s Miracle Pill. As a taste of that record, we’re thrilled to share their latest single, “Fearless”, in this episode. Plus, if you want more Goo Goo Dolls, you’ll be able to catch their “Live From Home” performances this month while the band’s unable to tour.

In this week’s chat, host Lior Phillips and Rzeznik discuss getting snubbed by Anthony Kiedis, being afraid of Van Halen, opening for Motörhead, his earliest performances, embracing sobriety, and so much more.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured non-profit, Assata’s Daughters.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

