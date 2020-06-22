Thurston Moore Announces New Album By the Fire, Shares “Hashish”: Stream

Thurston Moore, photo by Vera Marmelo

Thurston Moore has announced a new solo album called By the Fire. Due out September 25th via the former Sonic Youth member’s own Daydream Library Series label, the LP is being previewed with the lead single “Hashish”.

Joining Moore on the record are members of the Thurston Moore Group: Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals, and Nøught guitarist James Sedwards. Other contributions come from Negativeland’s Leidecker (electronics) and Jem Doulton on additional drums.



In a press statement, Moore describes the nine-track effort as “love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. BY THE FIRE is a gathering, a party of peace — songs in the heat of the moment.”

With hypnotically chugging guitars, the single “Hashish” serves as our first taste of By the Fire. Moore calls it “an ode to the narcotic of love in our shared responsibility to each other during isolation.” The track will be released on a cannabis-shaped green 7-inch later this year, but for now, check it out via its psychedelic video. Featuring footage of Moore during lockdown as well as playing with TMG, the clip can be seen below.

The announcement of By the Fire and release of “Hashish” follow a string of one-off singles from Moore over the last few months. First came “Sunday Stage” from the long-dormant Chelsea Light Moving, followed by “May Daze” from the Thurston Moore Group. Earlier this month, Moore dropped the nine-minute instrumental “Strawberry Moon”.

By the Fire Tracklist:

01. Hashish

02. Cantaloupe

03. Breath

04. Siren

05. Calligraphy

06. Locomotives

07. Dreamers Work

08. They Believe in Love (When They Look at You)

09. Venus