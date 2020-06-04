Thurston Moore Shares Nine-Minute Instrumental Song “Strawberry Moon”: Stream

Thurston Moore, photo by Lior Phillips

Quarantine doesn’t appear to have put a damper on Thurston Moore’s productivity. Following releases with both his Thurston Moore Group (“May Daze”) and Chelsea Light Moving (“Sunday Stage”) projects, he’s back today with a solo song called “Strawberry Moon”.

An expansive, nine-minute instrumental, the new track was written for three guitars and recorded just yesterday. In a description on Bandcamp, the Sonic Youth rocker called it “a new piece for new peace” and “a celebration of the strawberry ( full ) moon vibrations — free energy for change.”



The offering comes less than 24 hours before Friday’s “Strawberry Moon”, a penumbral lunar eclipse usually associated with the beginning of strawberry season. Just as Moore said, this first full moon of the summer is expected to bring energy like that of a wake-up call, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. “Eclipses wake up situations and people,” she told Refinery29.

Stream Moore’s latest track below.

Last month, Moore participated in Third Man Records’ Public Access webcast, where he performed a new composition titled “mantra for d.a. levy”.