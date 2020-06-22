Hard Rock Stadium

If you build it, they will come: Such is the case for the Miami Dolphins, whose own Hard Rock Stadium has been transformed into a state-of-the-art drive-in and outdoor movie theater amidst the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic.

No kidding! As The Wrap reports, the South Florida stadium has been refitted to host screenings both inside and outside its historic walls. Guests have the option of either driving on to the very field that was once presided over the great and late Coach Don Schula, or they can enjoy stretch their legs outside in a designated screening area.



Based on the video trailer below, this is definitely Miami, complete with all the pastels and fancy outdoor dining that the city has trademarked. Movie-goers who attend can either order food directly to their cars, grab snacks from the concession stand, or they can purchase al fresco restaurant-style dining. Even better, masks are mandatory.

(Of course, what the trailer doesn’t show you is the 100+ degree heat, the insufferable humidity, and the MAGA moviegoers that will likely show up in troves and insist that Dan Marino woudn’t wear a mask. But hey, we deal.)

So, what’s playing? There are two schedules for the outdoor and indoor experience, but the slate currently includes Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and a replay of Schula’s Super Bowl VIII. Sadly, Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which stars the stadium itself, is nowhere to be seen as of publishing.

Alas, you can consult the full schedule and act accordingly. Tickets for the outdoor theater start at $17 per person, while those inside the stadium start at $39 per vehicle. All proceeds will go to the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program.