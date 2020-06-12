Tommy Lee Guests on New Post Malone Song Called “Tommy Lee”

Tommy Lee / Post Malone

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee has revealed that he’s playing drums on a new Post Malone track, and that the song itself is called “Tommy Lee”.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Lee spilled the beans on the track, saying, “I’m playing drums on this Post Malone song that’s coming up – and if you can believe it, the song is called ‘Tommy Lee’.”



He went on to say, “It’s killer. It’s basically about living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about.” As for his contribution, Lee explained, “The track is recorded and has some demo drums on it, but I’m going to smash over those.”

Lee is promoting his upcoming solo album, ANDRO, having just released two singles off the LP last week. Heavy Consequence recently caught up with the drummer for a Zoom video chat, as well, and he spoke with us about the album, his popularity on TikTok, and his thoughts on President Trump’s recent beef with Twitter, among other topics.

Meanwhile, Post Malone and his look-alike dad recently participated in a video chat with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson for the latter’s More Nights with DE/TH weekly streaming series. At one point, Posty named his favorite metal bands, saying, “Megadeth has gotta be the best for me. I love Megadeth, I love Metallica … I love Pantera.”

Last year, Malone recruited Ozzy Osbourne for the track “Take What You Want” from the hip-hop star’s Hollywood’s Bleeding album. He then returned the favor by appearing on the song “It’s a Raid” on Ozzy’s new album, Ordinary Man.

Watch Tommy Lee’s interview with SiriusXM, Post Malone’s chat with David Ellefson, and our own interview with Lee below.