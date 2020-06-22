Welcome to our Mid-Year Report. All week long we’ll be sharing the music, movies, and television that have helped us survive a strange and confusing six months. We start today with our Top 25 Albums of 2020 (So Far).

It’d be fatuous to pretend that the first six months of 2020 have been like any other. All of us are facing difficult realities: the pain of injustice, the loss of a loved one, or even just the despair of looking out the window and not knowing what tomorrow will bring or when it will come. For the purposes of this list, then, maybe it’s equally foolish to think music impacted us the same way it always does. Then again, perhaps that’s what makes music so integral to our lives: that no matter what the world or our individual lives look like, music has the magical knack of providing the very thing needed.



I like to believe that. I like to believe that Charli XCX helped us feel less alone with her quarantine album. I like to believe that Lady Gaga returned to her pop roots because she knew we really needed to dance right about now. I like to believe that Run the Jewels put out the very soundtrack we need to keep the protests and calls for justice and reform going. Maybe that’s too naive a way of looking at art, but it helps me to know that no matter what I need to feel in a time when the world seems completely unfeeling, there’s probably an album, old or new, that has my back.

Here are 25 records that we have leaned on through the first six tumultuous months of 2020.

Boy, do we appreciate the support.

–Matt Melis

Editorial Director