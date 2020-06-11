Twin Peaks Announce Side A EP, Share “What’s the Matter”: Stream

Twin Peaks, photo by Athena Merry

Twin Peaks have announced a new EP called Side A. Due out digitally on July 3rd with a 10-inch vinyl release to follow in the fall, the four-track effort is being previewed today with the single “What’s the Matter”.

In a handwritten press statement, the Chicago band said the Side A songs were the “closest to completion” they had from pre-pandemic sessions at their own Studio D at Treehouse Records. Work on the material was completed remotely, with some vocals being recorded one at a time in studio or done from home. In addition to the band, contributors include OHMME, V.V. Lightbody, Lala Lala, and Tom Reeder.



As a first listen, “What’s the Matter” is an easygoing jam that you can stream below.

Along with news of the EP, Twin Peaks have announced a monthly benefit campaign. Each month, proceeds from a fresh piece of band merch will go towards a different cause or organization. First up is the brand new “Business Tee” shirt, sales of which will benefit Black Lives Matter Chicago. Snag the T-shirt at the band’s webstore.

Pre-orders for Side A are now live. The EP’s cover art and tracklist can be seen under the stream of “What’s the Matter” below.

Earlier this year, Twin Peaks shared a 7-inch featuring “St. Vulgar St.” and “Cawfee”. Their most recent full-length was last year’s Lookout Low.

Side A EP Artwork:

Side A EP Tracklist:

01. What’s The Matter

02. Whistle in the Wind (End of Everything)

03. Any More Than You Want

04. Above/Below