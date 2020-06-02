Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, cities around the US have imposed strict and early curfews in an effort to prevent violent protests and looting. However, rapper and GOLF Wang clothing founder Tyler, the Creator doesn’t seem to care about property damage to his own store.

Tyler’s GOLF store was recently vandalized during protests in Los Angeles. Rather than condemn demonstrators and looters, though, he simply posted a picture of the Black Panther Party on his GOLF WANG Instagram account. “BLACK FURY: keep your eyes wide and educate yourself,” the Odd Future artist wrote in the caption.



In a later comment, Tyler acknowledged that the issues gripping the nation go far beyond a broken door or window. “and the store is fine, but even if it wasnt, this is bigger than getting some glass fixed and buffing spray paint off,” said the IGOR rapper, who also participated in local protests. “understand what really needs to be fixed out here. stay safe, love.”

PROTESTERS AT THE GOLF STORE, Hopefully they realize this is a store ran by a black artist. Either way, the store can be rebuilt but the lives of those lost cannot. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #LosAngelesriots #golfwang @tylerthecreator pic.twitter.com/KQ0CMDysmU — 🤍🤍🤍 (@SECTIONGOLF) May 31, 2020

Tyler, the Creator & Jasper joining the protests in LA. pic.twitter.com/fuSD8Uw2vd — sim (@nugmob) June 1, 2020

The acts of looting and violent protesting are indeed part of a more complex history rooted in racism and inequality — despite what Donald Trump might be spewing on Twitter. “A riot is the language of the unheard,” Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said.

Attorney and queer black advocate Preston Mitchum also put it well, saying, “One day we’re going to reconcile that ‘looting’ doesn’t randomly happen. It is triggered by screaming and not being heard. It is triggered by seeing us be killed with no justice. We’re going to have to reconcile that none of us said it was THE answer and rooted in trauma.”

Off-White and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh recently came to this conclusion, but not after initially slamming those who looted his luxury stores. “I apologize that my comments yesterday appeared as if my main concerns are anything other than full solidarity with the movements against police violence, racism, and inequality,” the fashion designer said.