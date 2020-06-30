Menu
Washed Out Announces New Album Purple Noon, Shares “Time to Walk Away”: Stream

Ernest Greene's first full-length in three years also marks his return to Sub Pop

by
on June 30, 2020, 12:44pm
washed out time to walk away purple noon new album song stream blair greene
Washed Out, photo by Blair Greene

Washed Out has announced his first album in three years, Purple Noon. Due out August 7th, the LP marks a return to Sub Pop for Ernest Greene’s chillwave project after releasing 2017’s Mister Mellow on Stones Throw. As a fresh listen to the 10-track effort, Washed Out has shared the new single “Time to Walk Away”.

The track is a melancholic summer bop, refreshing with sunset tones that contrast the dejected lyrics. “I don’t want to fight another day/ Tired of all the hurt from games we play,” Greene sings. “Thought we shared a bond that’d never break/ Is it time to walk away?” Yep, sounds like Washed Out at its best.

“Time to Walk Away” follows April’s “Too Late” and “Face Up” from way back in 2018; both singles appear on Purple Noon. Self-produced by Greene and mixed by Ben H. Allen in Atlanta, the album takes its title from Rene Clement’s 1960 film based on the novel The Talented Mister Ripley. It’s also inspired by the Mediterranean coastline, using “the region’s distinct island culture — with all of its rugged elegance and old-world charm” as the backdrop for the songs’ “stories of passion, love, and loss.”

Take a listen to “Time to Walk Away” below via its video from Australian director Riley Blakeway. Pre-orders for Purple Noon are going on now., and you can find the artwork and tracklist ahead.

Purple Noon Artwork:

washed out purple noon new album cover artwork

Purple Noon Tracklist:
01. Too Late
02. Face Up
03. Time to Walk Away
04. Paralyzed
05. Reckless Desires
06. Game of Chance
07. Leave You Behind
08. Don’t Go
09. Hide
10. Haunt

