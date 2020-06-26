BTS in "Stay Gold" video

While it’s easy to feel overwhelmed given the current state of affairs, BTS are adamant about remaining hopeful. That’s the advice they’re looking to pass along to their fans in the new music video for “Stay Gold”.

In the clip, members of the beloved K-pop group are separated from one another, left to wander alone through dark and dreary spaces. Still, they keep their heads up, dreaming of one day being reunited for a sunny, puppy-filled afternoon. I won’t spoil the cute ending, but let’s just say their patience is eventually rewarded.



Watch the “Stay Gold” clip below. The single is off BTS’ upcoming Japanese-language album Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~, due out July 15th through Big Hit Entertainment.

Consequence of Sound recently named BTS’ previous album, Map of the Soul: 7, as one of our favorites of 2020 so far. That record features “Black Swan”, one of the top 25 songs of the year (so far).