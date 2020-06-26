Kids See Ghost show trailer

Kanye West is soon coming to a mall near you. But his new Cap clothing line isn’t the only major project in the works: The newly minted billionaire will also soon grace the small screen with a new Kids See Ghosts animated TV show.

The forthcoming cartoon is based on the 2018 album of the same name from Kanye and Kid Cudi. It sees Kanye voicing the famed Kanye Bear from his early College Dropout days, while Cudi provides the voice for a character named Kid Fox.



Kanye and Cudi’s show will be directed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who also created the album artwork for Kids See Ghosts and ye’s Graduation from 2007. Credits indicate the sound design was managed by Cudi and William J. Sullivan.

Although a release date hasn’t been given — Cudi only tweeted that it’s “coming soon” — a fantastical first trailer has been revealed. Watch that below and then head here to purchase the original album on vinyl.

There’s plenty more Kanye coming down the line, according to a tweet on Friday from the Chicago polymath. A “Dr. Dre Version” of his latest album Jesus is King is also being planned, in addition to new models of his Foam Runner sneakers and a forthcoming documentary about Yeezy Supply, directed by Nick Knight. Plus, it appears Apple Music will be screening his Jesus Is King film, which screened in theaters last year.

In other news, ye just contributed to the new album from Teyana Taylor. He also started a college fund for the daughter of murdered Black man George Floyd.

