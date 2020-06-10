Lizzo Eviscerates Fat-Shamers in New TikTok Exercise Video: My Body is “None of Your Fucking Business”

Lizzo's TikTok workout video calling out body-shamers

Lizzo has long advocated for body positivity and self-love, but a new TikTok exercise video sees her issuing especially pointed comments to those who continue to fat-shame her: “My ideal body type…. is none of your fucking business.”

In the clip, the R&B star voices over various clips of her workout routines, which she says she has been doing “consistently for the last five years.” But she emphasizes that how she treats her body and uses her exercise time should be of no one’s concern.



“It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo says in her voiceover. “And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business.”

“Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” the multi-Grammy winner continues, as footage of her admiring and flaunting her body is shown.

Instead of tearing people down and making assumptions about a person’s body, Lizzo advises that folks should look inward to examine their own problems. “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body,” the Cuz I Love You singer says.

“Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides.”

Lizzo closes out the TikTok video with a zen-like farewell, saying, “Namaste, have a great day.” Watch the full visual down below.

While confident in her words, Lizzo’s positive sense of self required a lot of work over the years. “I didn’t have enough women to look up to and they weren’t given enough space in the industry to carve out a lane for big girls that are brown and black and want to sing and dance without getting shit-talked and body shamed,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I’m out here and I set my mind to it. I want to be a sex symbol and music goddess and I’m out here trying to make that happen for myself.”

In a separate interview with The Cut last year, she also acknowledged that the idea of self-love is more than just a passing phase to her. “Even when body positivity is over, it’s not like I’m going to be a thin white woman. I’m going to be black and fat. That’s just hopping on a trend and expecting people to blindly love themselves,” Lizzo remarked. “That’s fake love. I’m trying to figure out how to actually live it.”

In related news, Lizzo also took to TikTok to celebrate the recent news that Minneapolis intends to defund its police department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.