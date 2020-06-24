Phoebe Bridgers on James Corden

Since the beginning of the pandemic, James Corden has been broadcasting The Late Late Show from his own garage. Keeping with that theme, Tuesday night’s musical guest, Phoebe Bridgers, performed from inside her car.

With her hands on the wheel, the indie folk songwriter belted out “I See You”, one of the many standouts off her recently released Punisher album. Bridgers wore a black helmet for her mobile appearance (practice safety!), as well as a skeleton outfit much like the one she’s been wearing in her recent press photos. For added effect, the performance was interspersed with footage of stunt cars doing donuts in a parking lot.



Bridgers also briefly spoke to Corden about her recent “virtual tour”, why she chose to release Punisher early, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Watch the full replay below.

“I See You” was originally named “ICU”, but Bridgers decided to tweak it in light of the ongoing health crisis. The song is about a breakup with her drummer, with whom she “made music everyday and were extremely codependent.” “We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else,” explained our former Artist of the Month.

The very good and dazzling Punisher is out now, and Consequence of Sound recently named it one of the best albums of 2020 so far. Purchase the record here.